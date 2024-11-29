Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Lowers Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 39.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,599,000. M&G Plc raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 108,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,894,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 149,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,600,000 after purchasing an additional 15,647 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,357,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 55,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,224,000 after buying an additional 29,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 0.0 %

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $181.55 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $143.28 and a 12-month high of $210.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $189.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.25. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 33.17%. The business had revenue of $635.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHKP shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $178.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.74.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CHKP

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.