Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Raises Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 27.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 443 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 67.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 137 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 99.2% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

FANG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

Shares of FANG opened at $176.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.70 and a 12-month high of $214.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.02 and its 200 day moving average is $190.08. The company has a market capitalization of $51.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.89.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.62 by ($1.24). The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 16.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.61%.

In related news, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,037,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,732,485.09. This represents a 92.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Lawrence Plaumann sold 1,150 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $208,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,872. The trade was a 19.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

