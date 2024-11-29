Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Takes Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 2,269.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 125,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 120,296 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 587.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 106,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after acquiring an additional 91,102 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 23.7% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 70,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 13,506 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 5,132.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 56,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 55,179 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IHF opened at $54.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.50. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 1-year low of $49.90 and a 1-year high of $58.94. The firm has a market cap of $810.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.47.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.