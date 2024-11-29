BTIG Research Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX)

BTIG Research restated their neutral rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on PSTX. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Poseida Therapeutics Trading Down 0.5 %

Insider Activity

Shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $909.35 million, a PE ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.05. Poseida Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $9.42.

In other news, Chairman Mark J. Gergen sold 30,000 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $278,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 651,291 shares in the company, valued at $6,037,467.57. This trade represents a 4.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Poseida Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Poseida Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Poseida Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Poseida Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Poseida Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Poseida Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

About Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's development candidates for Heme Malignancies includes P-BCMA-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial to treat patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; P-CD19CD20-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial for treating B cell malignancies and other autoimmune diseases; P-BCMACD19-ALLO1, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf CAR-T product candidate in preclinical development for treating multiple myeloma; and P-CD70-ALLO1 under preclinical development to treat hematological indications.

