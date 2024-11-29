Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $310.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ Q1 2026 earnings at $1.70 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BURL. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $288.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $284.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.69.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $288.36 on Tuesday. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $168.49 and a fifty-two week high of $298.89. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.71.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 47.43%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Burlington Stores

In related news, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total value of $472,370.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,230.65. The trade was a 18.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 928.6% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth $1,101,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth $2,851,000.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

