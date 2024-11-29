Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires New Shares in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,081,000 after acquiring an additional 12,526 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,853,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $203.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.81. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.88 and a 1 year high of $205.85.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total value of $119,352.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,071.12. This represents a 14.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $303,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,305,332.92. The trade was a 8.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on TXRH. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $215.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.00.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Articles

