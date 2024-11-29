Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,206 Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Get Edison International alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 125.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 8.8% during the third quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 13.5% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 506,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,139,000 after purchasing an additional 60,182 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the third quarter worth about $764,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 6.3% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 152,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,262,000 after purchasing an additional 9,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Edison International

In related news, VP Adam S. Umanoff sold 25,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $2,127,657.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on EIX. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EIX

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of EIX stock opened at $88.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88. Edison International has a one year low of $63.15 and a one year high of $88.77. The firm has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.92.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.13. Edison International had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.50%.

Edison International Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.