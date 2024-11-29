Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 450 Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 450 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.3% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 32.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 5.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 185.7% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Stock Up 0.1 %

Installed Building Products stock opened at $225.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.95. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.75 and a fifty-two week high of $281.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $230.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.90.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IBP shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Installed Building Products from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $271.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products Profile

(Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.