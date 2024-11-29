Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $117,000 Stock Holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 242.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Performance

GCOW opened at $35.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.23. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.63.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Profile

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

