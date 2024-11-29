Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $139,000 Stock Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 18.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 475 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $318.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,180.71 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.40. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $192.57 and a fifty-two week high of $332.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $240.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.10 million. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CYBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $306.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, November 14th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.37.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

