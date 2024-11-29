Centaurus Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairscale Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC now owns 81,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,087,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,127,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of IGM stock opened at $100.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $69.16 and a 12-month high of $102.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.16 and a 200-day moving average of $93.91.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

