Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 11,601 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,601 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $4,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OSK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Oshkosh by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 684,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at about $680,000. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 31,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Oshkosh by 1,211.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $171.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.14.

Oshkosh Price Performance

OSK stock opened at $112.77 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $93.34 and a 52 week high of $127.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 6.41%. Analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.