Cerity Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,994 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF were worth $4,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDMO. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $290,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDMO opened at $71.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.83. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $50.12 and a 12 month high of $72.06.

The Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (FDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index large-cap US stocks selected for positive momentum signals. FDMO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

