Cerity Partners LLC Has $4.80 Million Stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,980 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $4,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Baker Hughes by 7.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,898,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,074,000 after acquiring an additional 680,621 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,723,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,801,000 after purchasing an additional 692,859 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 3.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,274,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,005,000 after purchasing an additional 248,122 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Baker Hughes by 0.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,951,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,304,000 after buying an additional 22,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 7.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,424,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,523,000 after buying an additional 455,307 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 0.2 %

BKR stock opened at $43.61 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $28.32 and a 52 week high of $45.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.38.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 37.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus raised Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.76.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Baker Hughes

About Baker Hughes

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.