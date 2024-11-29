Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 45.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,422,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 442,331 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.13% of Alaska Air Group worth $64,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,504,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,789,000 after purchasing an additional 357,907 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,966,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,533,000 after buying an additional 155,403 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 8.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,969,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,960,000 after buying an additional 220,030 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,593,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,054,000 after acquiring an additional 6,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,590,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,239,000 after acquiring an additional 122,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Melius upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Melius Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.69.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

Shares of ALK stock opened at $52.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $54.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.18 and its 200 day moving average is $41.88.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.03. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.