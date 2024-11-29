Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $66.19 Million Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,457,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 182,917 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $66,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 127.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 4,406.5% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the second quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on APLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of APLE opened at $16.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.11. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $378.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.56 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 14.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.94%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

