Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Raised to “Neutral” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. BNP Paribas currently has $360.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CHTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $378.00.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $389.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.03. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $236.08 and a 52 week high of $415.27.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $8.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 28.73%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 32.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charter Communications

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 40.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 37,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,270,000 after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 8.1% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 172,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,746,000 after purchasing an additional 12,915 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $17,788,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,171,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 824,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Stories

