Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Chevron were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 118.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $47,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $162.11 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $135.37 and a 12-month high of $167.11. The stock has a market cap of $291.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.62.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.04. Chevron had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $50.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 71.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $26,357,398.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,356.40. This represents a 97.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Citigroup raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVX

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.