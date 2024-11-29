Citigroup Inc. Has $14.03 Million Stock Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,033 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 308,182 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.20% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $14,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 331.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 118,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,159,000 after buying an additional 91,289 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,959,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth approximately $878,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 223.4% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 41,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter valued at approximately $510,000. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $60.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.01. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $33.74 and a fifty-two week high of $63.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.63 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 13.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 39.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 4,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $234,422.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,210.44. This represents a 15.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Ellingsen sold 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total transaction of $75,319.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,817.52. This represents a 3.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,375 shares of company stock worth $527,748 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.13.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

