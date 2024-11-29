Citigroup Inc. Sells 17,767 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 174,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,767 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $12,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 14.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 116,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after acquiring an additional 14,410 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 2,586.9% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,670,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,431 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 170.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 80,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 50,444 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 41.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 151,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,449,000 after buying an additional 44,290 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Regency Centers by 60.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 12,682 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $75.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.21. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $56.51 and a 1 year high of $76.14.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $360.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.17 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 5.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.705 dividend. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.39%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REG. Raymond James increased their price target on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.08.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

