Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,667 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Columbus McKinnon worth $8,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 679.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Columbus McKinnon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO opened at $39.10 on Friday. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a twelve month low of $29.26 and a twelve month high of $45.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.77 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.57.

Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.83%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christopher J. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.34 per share, for a total transaction of $37,340.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,014 shares in the company, valued at $224,562.76. This represents a 19.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David J. Wilson acquired 31,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.02 per share, with a total value of $1,002,226.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,226. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual, battery, electric, and air hoists; steel, rack, and pinion jacks; winches, hydraulic jacks and tools, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; skates and heavy load moving systems; material handling equipment; mobile, workplace, and jib cranes; crane components and kits; and below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings, and lashing systems.

Featured Articles

