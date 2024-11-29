Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $481.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $524.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $396.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.88, for a total value of $6,733,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 204,205 shares in the company, valued at $91,663,540.40. This trade represents a 6.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 12,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.18, for a total value of $4,682,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,553,389.64. This represents a 10.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,200 shares of company stock valued at $15,431,250. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter worth about $38,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 59.5% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $486.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $424.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.60. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 1.13. Comfort Systems USA has a 12-month low of $185.83 and a 12-month high of $510.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 10.71%.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

