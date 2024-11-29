Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Crane NXT were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Crane NXT alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,135,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,716,000 after acquiring an additional 548,155 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Crane NXT by 97.0% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 247,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,222,000 after acquiring an additional 122,056 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Crane NXT by 18.3% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 742,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,672,000 after acquiring an additional 114,707 shares during the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new position in shares of Crane NXT in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,565,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane NXT during the 2nd quarter worth $2,714,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Crane NXT from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Crane NXT in a report on Monday, September 30th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Crane NXT to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on Crane NXT from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

Crane NXT Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CXT opened at $62.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.33. Crane NXT, Co. has a 1 year low of $50.31 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.37.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Crane NXT had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $403.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Crane NXT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Crane NXT’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Crane NXT Profile

(Free Report)

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane NXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane NXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.