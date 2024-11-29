CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $380.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $315.00 to $380.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 9.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.80.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 4.6 %

CrowdStrike stock opened at $347.59 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $200.81 and a 52 week high of $398.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 503.75, a PEG ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.48, for a total value of $1,613,937.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 816,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,745,630.40. This trade represents a 0.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.44, for a total value of $1,361,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,954,251.12. The trade was a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,248 shares of company stock worth $32,465,110 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 593.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

