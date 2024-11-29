Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 1,900 Shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the third quarter valued at $28,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the third quarter worth about $29,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the third quarter worth about $29,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Corebridge Financial by 118.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Corebridge Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CRBG opened at $32.41 on Friday. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $34.66. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of -15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.66 and its 200 day moving average is $29.44.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21. Corebridge Financial had a positive return on equity of 22.24% and a negative net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Corebridge Financial’s revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Corebridge Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DOWLING & PARTN lowered Corebridge Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corebridge Financial

Insider Activity at Corebridge Financial

In other Corebridge Financial news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of Corebridge Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $144,300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 279,238,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,058,834,596.28. The trade was a 1.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Corebridge Financial

(Free Report)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.