Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 27,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 87,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 25,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $27.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.83.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.07). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CAG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Conagra Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAG

About Conagra Brands

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.