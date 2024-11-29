Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 152.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,732,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,677,000 after buying an additional 1,046,748 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1,557.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 927,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,258,000 after buying an additional 871,375 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,972,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,562,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,495,000 after buying an additional 575,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,287,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,824,000 after buying an additional 559,800 shares during the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sabra Health Care REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.71.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $18.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.12, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $12.83 and a one year high of $20.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.78.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $178.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.19 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 3.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 292.69%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

