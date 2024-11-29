Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 6,616 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Evergy by 6,854.6% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,539,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502,493 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,464,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in Evergy by 7,234.3% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,275 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Evergy by 38.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,683,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,374 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,044,000. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Evergy news, EVP Kevin E. Bryant sold 48,141 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total value of $3,029,513.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62.93. This trade represents a 100.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 9,236 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $550,742.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,993,132.75. The trade was a 21.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Evergy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.88.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $65.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.62. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $48.04 and a one year high of $65.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 72.16%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

