Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 732 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,148 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in F5 were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FFIV. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in F5 by 6,700.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 848,388 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $146,118,000 after buying an additional 835,912 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in F5 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,386,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in F5 by 1,681.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 285,639 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $62,898,000 after buying an additional 269,602 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in F5 by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 652,972 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $111,932,000 after buying an additional 214,351 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in F5 by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,709,296 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $294,392,000 after buying an additional 162,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on F5 from $212.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays raised their target price on F5 from $214.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com upgraded F5 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on F5 from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on F5 from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.56.

FFIV stock opened at $250.07 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.01 and a twelve month high of $252.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $228.76 and a 200 day moving average of $198.57.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The network technology company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.43 million. F5 had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 20.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5 announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, October 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the network technology company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other F5 news, Director Alan Higginson sold 825 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.77, for a total value of $197,810.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,407.14. This trade represents a 7.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $130,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,492,007.75. The trade was a 1.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,475 shares of company stock valued at $977,039. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

