Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.54 Million Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Algert Global LLC grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 417.2% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 163,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 131,760 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 346,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after purchasing an additional 155,179 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 80,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 10,494 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,263,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,500,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,764,000 after purchasing an additional 137,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on IRT shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Independence Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.43.

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE IRT opened at $22.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.52, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.17. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $13.24 and a one year high of $22.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.31 and its 200-day moving average is $19.30.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 237.04%.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.