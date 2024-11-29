Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.06 Million Holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESGR. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enstar Group in the third quarter valued at about $24,465,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Enstar Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 793,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,442,000 after purchasing an additional 30,831 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Enstar Group in the second quarter valued at about $7,394,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Enstar Group by 640.8% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,462,000 after acquiring an additional 22,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Enstar Group by 14.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 166,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,856,000 after acquiring an additional 20,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Enstar Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Enstar Group stock opened at $325.35 on Friday. Enstar Group Limited has a 12-month low of $262.54 and a 12-month high of $348.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $322.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.65.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The insurance provider reported $8.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 73.26%. The firm had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

