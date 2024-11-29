Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,491,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 63.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 13.7% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA USO opened at $71.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.10. United States Oil Fund LP has a 52-week low of $63.84 and a 52-week high of $83.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.85.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

