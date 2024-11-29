Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 384 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 12,251.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,206,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,521 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the second quarter valued at about $78,660,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 195.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,404,000 after purchasing an additional 702,199 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 29.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,383,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,463,000 after purchasing an additional 310,590 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 72.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 490,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,361,000 after purchasing an additional 205,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $2,494,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,346,767.60. This represents a 12.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Crowley sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total transaction of $173,645.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,336,411.44. This represents a 6.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,689 shares of company stock valued at $5,377,431 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $133.33 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.85 and a 52-week high of $156.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.15. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.08. Jabil had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.90%.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

