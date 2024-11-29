Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 946 Shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in ARM were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in ARM during the third quarter worth $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in ARM during the second quarter worth $33,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ARM by 83.0% during the third quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its position in ARM by 45.3% during the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in ARM during the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ARM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ARM from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ARM from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ARM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.32.

ARM stock opened at $133.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.21. Arm Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $60.37 and a 12-month high of $188.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 5.40.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. ARM had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

