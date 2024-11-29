Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 922.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne during the second quarter worth about $31,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $75.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 80.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.28. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $61.16 and a 1-year high of $85.57.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $289.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.78.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

