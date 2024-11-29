Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Position in United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in United States Brent Oil Fund were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNO. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 2,731.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $515,000.

United States Brent Oil Fund stock opened at $28.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.23. United States Brent Oil Fund LP has a 12-month low of $25.92 and a 12-month high of $33.91.

The United States Brent Oil Fund, LP (BNO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Front Month Brent Crude Oil index. The fund tracks the Brent oil spot price using near-month ICE futures contracts. BNO was launched on Jun 2, 2010 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

