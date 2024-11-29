Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 4,520 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 44.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,650 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,520 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in TopBuild by 178.2% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in TopBuild by 369.7% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TopBuild by 704.6% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in TopBuild by 41.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,561,000 after acquiring an additional 9,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in TopBuild by 2.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,955,000 after acquiring an additional 5,982 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TopBuild stock opened at $390.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $382.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $395.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.79. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $292.20 and a 1-year high of $495.68.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 26.40%. TopBuild’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BLD shares. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $491.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.44.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

