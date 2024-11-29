Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 597 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Pool alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 232.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $380.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $369.11.

Pool Price Performance

NASDAQ POOL opened at $376.83 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $293.51 and a 52 week high of $422.73. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $366.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $352.52.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.11. Pool had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 31.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. Pool’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

Pool Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.