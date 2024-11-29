Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires 21,981 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) by 96.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,981 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in JELD-WEN by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 216.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 67,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 46,485 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 35.4% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 55,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 14,641 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.6% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 319.9% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,335,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

JELD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on JELD-WEN from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.56.

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,941,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,146,416.96. This trade represents a 1.70 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

JELD stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.21. The company has a market cap of $914.74 million, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.03. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.75.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $934.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.64 million. JELD-WEN had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. JELD-WEN’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

