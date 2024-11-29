Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires Shares of 10,666 SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Get SJW Group alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in SJW Group by 184.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SJW Group by 576.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 53.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America started coverage on SJW Group in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on SJW Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

SJW Group Price Performance

Shares of SJW stock opened at $55.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. SJW Group has a 52-week low of $51.17 and a 52-week high of $70.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.63.

SJW Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.97%.

SJW Group Profile

(Free Report)

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.