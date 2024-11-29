Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires Shares of 34,841 Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KSS. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 97.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 19.5% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 196,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after buying an additional 32,034 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 2.4% during the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 320,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Kohl’s by 518.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 855,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,658,000 after buying an additional 716,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Stock Down 3.1 %

Kohl’s stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $29.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.94.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 7.43%. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.56%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 78.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KSS shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Kohl’s from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kohl’s

In other Kohl’s news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 16,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $315,392.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,116.73. The trade was a 10.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

