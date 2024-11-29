Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Shares in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 453.4% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,238,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,903,000 after buying an additional 8,388,735 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,355,000 after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Dollar General by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,280,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,257,000 after purchasing an additional 765,206 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in Dollar General by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 951,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,454,000 after purchasing an additional 359,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Dollar General by 319.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 925,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,324,000 after purchasing an additional 704,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Dollar General from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bernstein Bank reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.40 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,298,812. This represents a 1.23 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven R. Deckard sold 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $174,186.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,187.42. This trade represents a 41.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $76.26 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $72.12 and a 1 year high of $168.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). Dollar General had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

