Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys Shares of 18,103 Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex by 126.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vertex in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Vertex in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Vertex during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VERX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Vertex from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex from $42.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Vertex from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Vertex from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.30.

In other news, major shareholder Jeffrey Westphal sold 1,225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $48,289,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,895 shares in the company, valued at $311,220.90. This trade represents a 99.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Destefano sold 25,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $1,409,665.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,217,356.60. The trade was a 10.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,202,949 shares of company stock valued at $192,797,340. Company insiders own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Vertex stock opened at $54.25 on Friday. Vertex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.31 and a 52-week high of $55.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.39, a PEG ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.66.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Vertex had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

