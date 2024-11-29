Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys Shares of 4,208 Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $191.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.01. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.60 and a 1-year high of $193.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.79.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.27%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

