Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Cuts Stake in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its position in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,515 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Clear Secure were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Clear Secure by 10,535.4% during the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on YOU shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Clear Secure from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clear Secure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Clear Secure Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:YOU opened at $26.11 on Friday. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $38.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.64.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Clear Secure had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The firm had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clear Secure Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This is a boost from Clear Secure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.14%.

Insider Activity at Clear Secure

In related news, Director Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 150,000 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total value of $5,112,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Cornick sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $8,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 901,500 shares of company stock worth $29,055,829. 37.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clear Secure Profile

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

