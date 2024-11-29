Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Decreases Stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Cactus were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WHD. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Cactus by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 10.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Cactus by 33.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cactus during the third quarter worth $34,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WHD opened at $67.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.83. Cactus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.58 and a 52 week high of $70.01. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $293.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.47 million. Cactus had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.44%.

In other Cactus news, CEO Stephen Tadlock sold 33,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total value of $2,055,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,501.95. This trade represents a 47.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce M. Rothstein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $326,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,177 shares in the company, valued at $794,183.94. This trade represents a 29.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,916,325 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WHD shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cactus from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays cut Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Cactus from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.40.

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

