Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $735,000 Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lessened its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in PPL were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,512,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,430,000 after purchasing an additional 55,594 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in PPL by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,890,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,339 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in PPL by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,821,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,977,000 after buying an additional 2,778,820 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PPL by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,766,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,689,000 after buying an additional 35,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 71.3% in the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,306,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,061,000 after buying an additional 1,792,200 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on PPL shares. Bank of America upped their target price on PPL from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PPL from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 9,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $314,680.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,107.90. This represents a 42.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PPL Stock Performance

Shares of PPL opened at $35.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.95 and a 200-day moving average of $30.82. PPL Co. has a one year low of $25.35 and a one year high of $35.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. PPL had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.96%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

