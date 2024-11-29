Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $591,000 in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,073 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 21,300.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 391.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Sterling Infrastructure

In related news, EVP Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $2,685,133.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 248,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,677,950.89. This trade represents a 7.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of STRL stock opened at $195.41 on Friday. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $203.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.30.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $593.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.90 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 27.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

