Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $649,000 in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 94.0% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 667,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,766,000 after buying an additional 323,308 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,323,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,570,000 after acquiring an additional 875,128 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,262,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,279,000 after acquiring an additional 136,457 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $7,642,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OGN shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Organon & Co. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

NYSE OGN opened at $15.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $23.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.68.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). Organon & Co. had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 644.70%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

