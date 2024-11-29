Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $681,000 in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 1,085.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,140,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,248,000 after buying an additional 1,960,308 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in CareDx by 517.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,149,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,853,000 after acquiring an additional 963,554 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in CareDx by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 696,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,760,000 after purchasing an additional 306,222 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 868.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 204,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 183,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareDx in the second quarter worth $2,852,000.

CareDx Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA opened at $24.91 on Friday. CareDx, Inc has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $34.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.66 and a 200 day moving average of $22.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.11. CareDx had a negative net margin of 45.90% and a negative return on equity of 53.70%. The firm had revenue of $82.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

CDNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on CareDx from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of CareDx from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CareDx in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of CareDx from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

About CareDx

Free Report

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

